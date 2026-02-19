Watch: Hardik Pandya's Flying Kisses For Mahieka Sharma Caught On Camera During IND Vs NED T20 WC26 Match

Hardik Pandya Blows Flying Kisses Towards Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma | X

Ahmedabad, February 19: Indian star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been spotted on various occasions displaying his love for his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma in full public view. Another video has hit the internet in which Hardik Pandya is seen blowing flying kisses towards Mahieka from the boundary line during the India vs Netherlands clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The video is being widely shared on social media and Hardik Pandya is praised for his love towards his girlfriend. There have been several occasions where the couple is spotted walking hand in hand in public, hugging and looking towards each other with affection.

The viral video shows Hardik Pandya staring at his girlfriend while standing on the boundary line and Mahieka being present in the stands. He also blew flying kisses towards her. He also sent flying kisses towards her while he was batting in the clash against Netherlands.

Hardik Pandya played an important knock of 30 runs against Netherlands. After the innings also he was seen in a brief interaction with his girlfriend.

Birthday Post for Mahieka

Earlier, he shared a warm birthday post for Mahieka Sharma on his official social media. He shared a private photo while the couple is seen steaming in the swimming pool in Sri Lanka and Hardik wishing her Happy Birthday, while calling Mahieka his princess.

Hardik Pandya's Performance So Far

Hardik Pandya has had a decent run in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 so far with several ups and downs.

Hardik scored 5 runs against USA in the opener

52 against Namibia

Got dismissed for a duck against Pakistan

Scored 30 runs against Netherlands

Despite the ups and downs, Hardik remains to be an important player in the squad and a match-winner for the Indian team.

India's Super 8 Schedule

India has qualified for the Super 8 stage with ease, without facing any tough competition from any team in the Group stage. The team's upcoming matches are as follows:

1. India vs South Africa - February 22 (Ahmedabad)

2. India vs Zimbabwe - February 26 (Chennai)

3 India vs West Indies - March 1 (Kolkata)

The Indian Cricket Team fans will be hoping for strong performances from the Indian players and India enter the crucial phases of the T20 World Cup with the same ease.