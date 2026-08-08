WATCH: Gurnoor Brar Goes Big, Fast Bowler Smacks Four Sixes in One Over In India Vs Sri Lanka XI Practice Match

Gurnoor Brar showcased his batting skills late on Day 2 in India's practice match against SLC XI on Saturday. Facing Dilum Sudeera, Brar took 24 runs from the over to move India from 339/8 to 363/8. His power-hitting gave India a strong finish and brought him to an unbeaten 42 smashing 4 sixes in the penultimate over of the day.

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When batters usually try and play out the final overs of the day to not risk getting out, Gurnoor took a different approach. Brar began the assault with a powerful sweep that sailed over deep midwicket for six. He then walked across his stumps and muscled another delivery straight back over the bowler’s head. The third six landed in front of the sight screen as Brar took the attack to Sudeera.

The fourth six was another towering hit over deep midwicket. Brar used his reach effectively and punished anything outside his hitting arc. The burst took his score from 18 to 42 off just 16 balls.

India finished the over on 363/8, with Brar unbeaten on 42. His late onslaught provided a timely boost to India’s total in the practice match. The four-sixes-over was the standout moment of the innings.