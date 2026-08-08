 Ravindra Jadeja Imitates Kuldeep Yadav's Bowling Action, Leaves Gautam Gambhir In Splits | VIDEO
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HomeSportsRavindra Jadeja Imitates Kuldeep Yadav's Bowling Action, Leaves Gautam Gambhir In Splits | VIDEO

Ravindra Jadeja Imitates Kuldeep Yadav's Bowling Action, Leaves Gautam Gambhir In Splits | VIDEO

Ravindra Jadeja hilariously imitated teammate Kuldeep Yadav's bowling action in the dressing room during the IND vs SL XI practice match. Jadeja was on the balcony where he dramatised Kuldeep's run up and bowling, leaving head coach Gautam Gambhir in splits. The video of the incident has since gone viral.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, August 08, 2026, 06:22 PM IST
Ravindra Jadeja Imitates Kuldeep Yadav's Bowling Action, Leaves Gautam Gambhir In Splits | VIDEO

Ravindra Jadeja once again provided a dose of entertainment off the field as he hilariously imitated teammate Kuldeep Yadav during the India vs Sri Lanka XI practice match. The all-rounder dramatically mimicked the left-arm wrist-spinner’s run-up and delivery, turning the moment into an impromptu comedy act.

Jadeja was spotted on the dressing-room balcony recreating Kuldeep’s distinctive bowling action. Yadav’s bowling action is instantly recognisable, particularly for the animated movements he makes as he approaches the crease. One of the quirks of his action is the way he swings and waves his arms in a flowing motion during his approach, almost as if he is swimming through the air, making it particularly easy for teammates to imitate.

Jadeja was quick to latch onto it, and his performance drew plenty of laughter from the Indian camp, with head coach Gautam Gambhir appearing to be particularly amused by Jadeja’s antics. Gambhir, who is naturally expressionless and stoic, roared with laughter. The video has gone viral on social media.

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