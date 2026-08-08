India's Injury Crisis: Sai Sudharsan Joins Bumrah, Harshit Rana As BCCI's CoE Comes Under Scanner Ahead Of IND Vs SL Tests

India's injury list has grown ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka, with B Sai Sudharsan joining Jasprit Bumrah and Harshit Rana on the sidelines. Sudharsan has a left foot big toe injury, while Bumrah is dealing with knee swelling and Rana has a hamstring issue. Their absence has raised fresh questions about India's growing injury crisis and the workload on the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE).

India are also missing Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar due to hamstring and quadriceps injuries respectively. Akash Deep has been out for the longest after suffering a lower-back stress fracture during the domestic season. He has not played since Bengal's Ranji Trophy semi-final defeat.

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The injury list does not end there, with white-ball specialists Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy and Prince Yadav also at the CoE. Pandya is recovering from a quadriceps injury, while Chakravarthy and Yadav are nursing hamstring problems. With so many players undergoing rehabilitation, the CoE's Sports Science team is facing a heavy workload.

The department has also been without a head since Nitin Patel resigned in early 2025. The lack of a figurehead has added another layer of concern as the team works to manage several players at the same time. The immediate challenge is to get India's injured stars back on the field without rushing their recoveries.|

Sudharsan and Bumrah were both picked in the squad subject to fitness, but the CoE's experts decided to take a cautious approach. The decision was made after considering the bigger picture and the risks of pushing players back too soon. For India, ensuring that the players return fully fit is now more important than taking a chance ahead of the Sri Lanka Tests.

The BCCI's focus will now be on getting the injured players back on the park safely. But the growing list of injuries has put the CoE under greater scrutiny. How the team handles the rehabilitation of these players could be crucial to India's preparations for the Tests.