WATCH: Gaikwad Slams Five Sixes In Explosive Batting Display Racing To 22-Ball 50 In Maharashtra Premier League

Ruturaj Gaikwad showcased his exceptional batting skills during a Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) 2023 match between Puneri Bappa and Kolhapur Tuskers. In pursuit of a target of 145, Gaikwad led the charge for Puneri, delivering a blistering half-century that paved the way for a convincing victory. Gaikwad hammered five sixes and an equal number of fours on his way to a rapid 64 off just 27 balls. With 29 balls and eight wickets to spare, Puneri Bappa comfortably achieved the target.

Gaikwad's impressive IPL

Gaikwad's remarkable performances extended beyond the domestic league, as he played a significant role in Chennai Super Kings' triumphant campaign in the IPL 2023 season. Following the conclusion of the tournament, he was set to join the Indian team as a standby player for the World Test Championship final. However, he made the decision to withdraw from the five-day event in order to prioritise his wedding commitments.

During the IPL 2023 campaign, Gaikwad emerged as one of the standout performers, forming crucial partnerships with his opening teammate, Devon Conway. Across 16 matches, he accumulated 590 runs at an impressive average of 42.14. Gaikwad also recorded four half-centuries in the tournament, with a top score of 92.

Since making his IPL debut for the Chennai Super Kings in 2019, Gaikwad has amassed 1,797 runs at an average of 39.07, accompanied by a striking strike rate of 135.52. He has registered one century and 14 half-centuries in his IPL career, with his highest score being an unbeaten 101.

On the international stage, Gaikwad has represented India in nine T20Is, accumulating 135 runs, including one half-century. Additionally, he has played one ODI match, contributing 19 runs to the team's cause.