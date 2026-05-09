WATCH: Fired-Up Mohammed Siraj Roars In Celebration After Dismissing Vaibhav Suryavanshi In GT Vs RR Clash

Fired-Up Mohammed Siraj Roars In Celebration After Dismissing Vaibhav Suryavanshi In GT Vs RR Clash | X

Jaipur, May 9: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj came up with an aggressive celebration after dismissing the young and explosive opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. Siraj was charged-up after getting the wicket of the 15-year-old batter at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

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Siraj removed the dangerous youngster with a sharp short ball clocked at 146.6 Kmph. The Gujarat Titans pacer bowled a quick bouncer around the middle and off stump, completely rushing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi while attempting a pull shot.

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Vaibhav failed to control the shot as the ball took the top edge and went high in the air. Arshad Khan was stationed at short fine leg, who judged the catch well and completed it safely.

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Vaibhav Suryavanshi walked back after playing an explosive innings of 36 runs off just 16 balls with three fours and three sixes. All the three fours came in Siraj's over before Vaibhav got dismissed.

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After taking the wicket, Siraj looked extremely charged up and celebrated in aggression. The fast bowler roared loudly in excitement as Gujarat Titans finally got the breakthrough after Vaibhav's attacking start had put pressure on the bowlers.

The wicket came as a big moment in the game for GT as Siraj's well-planned effort ball successfully ended the youngster's aggressive stay on the crease.

Chasing a target of 229/4, Rajasthan Royals are struggling early in the chase as they are down to 68/3 in the Powerplay. Batting first, Gujarat Titans posted a massive target in front of them. However, the target now seems very difficult to chase as they lost early wickets.