RR Vs GT: Gujarat Titans Smash Their Highest Powerplay Score Of IPL 2026, Equal Own Record Against Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans Smash Their Highest Powerplay Score Of IPL 2026, Equal Own Record Against Rajasthan Royals | X

Jaipur, May 9: Gujarat Titans got to a flying start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. GT scored their highest Powerplay score of the IPL 2026 season and also levelled their highest-ever Powerplay score in IPL history.

GT openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan gave a stunning start to their team while batting first against RR at their home ground. The Rajasthan Royals team is being led by a young captain today. Yashavi Jaiswal is captaining the side as Riyan Parag is unavailable today.

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Jaiswal won the toss and asked GT to bat first. GT managed to score 82/0 in their first six overs of Powerplay. GT's previous best Powerplay score was 71/1 in the IPL 2026 season which came against KKR in Ahmedabad on April 17. They had posted 68/1 in the match against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 season.

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GT captain Shubman Gill scored 32* off 15 balls and Sai Sudharsan scored 39* off 22 balls in the Powerplay and got GT to a flying start in the crucial match as the qualification stage nears conclusion.