Watch: Fans go bonkers after India captain Rohit Sharma makes appearance outside Mumbai hotel

Fans thronged in large numbers to see India cricket captain Rohit Sharma outside a Mumbai hotel recently.

Rohit made an appearance to greet his fans on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day anniversary on Monday, August 15.

Rohit had to return to the hotel after traffic came to a halt as fans crowded the road.

Meanwhile, former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel pointed out that captain Rohit backing his players to the hilt even when they are not performing has been a standout for him.

Parthiv cited the example of the Indian team sticking with pacer Avesh Khan in the 4-1 T20I series triumph over the West Indies despite not-so-impressive performances in first three matches.

"I have played under Rohit Sharma's captaincy at Mumbai Indians and the one thing that stands out is how he backs players who aren't performing. He is vocal about them even in public and in press conferences, as we saw with the case of Avesh Khan. Rohit backed him even after four failures and he delivered with a Man-of-the-Match performance (in the fourth T20I)," said Parthiv on his YouTube channel.