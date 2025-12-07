WATCH: Fans Capture BTS Of Arshdeep Singh - Virat Kohli Reel, India Pacer Celebrates With Hilarious Dance Moves In Viral Video

Arshdeep Singh is making a name for himself both on and off the field. On the cricket field, the left-armer is a menace troubling batters across the globe in all phases of the game. Off the pitch, the 26-year-old is well into his content creator era, milking his jovial personality.

After the IND vs SA 3rd ODI, Singh created a storm on social media with a viral reel with Virat Kohli. The duo made fun of how Virat Kohli missed his third consecutive century in the three match series against South Africa.

The video starts with Arshdeep telling Virat Kohli, "Paa Ji Run Kam Reh Gaye, Century Aaj Pakki Thi Waise". (Brother few runs short, otherwise another century was confirmed for you) to which Virat Kohli hilariously replies, "Toss Jeet Gaye Nahi Toh Teri Bhi Pakki Thi." (We won the toss otherwise your century was also confirmed). They both then laugh their hearts out and the video ends.

The reel has garnered a smashing 93.5M views in less than a day. Now a video of how Arshdeep convinced Kohli for the reel has since gone viral. The left-arm pacer was seen talking to the former India captain during the post match presentation in Vishakhapatnam.

They record it with Kuldeep Yadav and Dhruv Jurel watching in the sidelines. Kohli and Arshdeep checked the audio of the clip. After confirming it was all good, Singh flexed his dance moves, with Kuldeep and Jurel in splits.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India delivered a dominant performance to beat South Africa by nine wickets in the third ODI at Visakhapatnam and clinch the series 2–1. Kohli was the star of the series, winning the player of the series award for scoring 2 centuries and a half-century in 3 games.