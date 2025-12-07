WATCH: After Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli Visits Iconic Simhachalam Temple In Vishakhapatnam; Video

Virat Kohli ended the India vs South Africa on a high with yet another half-century helping the hosts clinch the series 2-1. A day after, the former India captain visited the historic Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha temple in Simhachalam. Kohli's visit comes after head coach Gautam Gambhir also sought blessing at the temple a couple of days earlier.

Kohli's visit was marked with great fun fare with crowd gathering to watch the former India captain. The 37-year-old waved at the fans and was garlanded on arrival at the temple. He later sat down for a special pooja.

Gambhir's visit to Simhachalam Temple

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir visited the historic Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha temple in Simhachalam on Friday. Gambhir took the early morning downtime to pay a visit to the temple. The former India opener has frequently visited temples during this series, doing so during the two tests. Gambhir was believed to be offering what is known as a Kappa Sthambam. The ritual is highly sacred and is believed to possess healing powers and the ability to fulfill wishes. He was being tied around the pillar, with the action standing for complete surrender.