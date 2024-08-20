Watch: Ex-Kabaddi & Hockey Players Offer 'Ganga Jal' To Vinesh Phogat At Wrestler's Residence In Show Of Support

Vinesh Phogat continues to receive the love and support of the sporting fraternity as former hockey and kabaddi players visited the wrestler at her residence in Kharkhoda, Haryana on Tuesday.

The ex-athletes brought 'Ganga Jal' with them which they offered to Phogat. The entire group held a joint little ceremony to celebrate Phogat's exceptional performance at the recent Paris Olympics 2024.

Vinesh's highs and lows at Paris 2024

Phogat was unfortunately disqualified from the women's 50kg freestyle final for being over weight on the morning of the bout. She was found to be just 50 grams over the required weight.

Phogat later contested the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport but lost the case as CAS ruled in favour of the United World Wrestling and the International Olympic Committee.

CAS explained that every athlete is responsible for his/her own weight at all times during the competition and released a detailed statement highlighting all the reasons for which they decided to dismiss Phogat's appeal.

U-turn from retirement soon

Phogat had announced her retirement from the sport after her disqualification earlier this month but has since hinted at taking a u-turn and continuing to compete until 2032.

"Maybe under different circumstances, I could see myself playing till 2032, because the fight in me and wrestling in me will always be there. I can't predict what the future holds for me, and what awaits me in this journey next but I am sure that I will continue to fight always for what I believe in and for the right thing," said the 29-year-old.