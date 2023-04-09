WATCH: Erling Haaland's acrobatic scissor-kick lights up Man City’s big win in EPL

Erling Haaland backed away from his marker, set himself with his back to goal, and leapt high to deliver an acrobatic scissor-kick into the bottom corner.

Tap-ins, headers, majestic flying volleys. The Manchester City striker really can do anything.

Haaland took his tally of English Premier League goals in his first season with City to 30 with a double in a 4-1 victory at Southampton that kept the pressure on Arsenal in the title race on Saturday.

His first goal, a close-range header, couldn't have been easier. His second simply took the breath away.

After meeting Jack Grealish's cross with that stunning volley, Haaland sat on the ground and celebrated with a zen pose. Before long, he was laughing at the brilliance of his own goal - his 44th in all competitions for City this season.

City could still have 18 more matches to play if it goes all the way in the FA Cup and Champions League. Fifty goals looks inevitable for Haaland.

"We lived two incredible decades with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi," City manager Pep Guardiola said, "but (Haaland) is on that level." City, meanwhile, is on one of those end-of-season winning runs that has become its trademark. Make that eight straight victories in all competitions - the team's best streak of the season - to really put the pressure on Arsenal, which takes a five-point lead into its match at Liverpool on Sunday.

Grealish and Julian Alvarez scored City's other goals on the south coast.

"I would like to be in the position Arsenal are in," Guardiola said. "I would love that."

Top four race

The race for third and fourth place behind Arsenal and City is heating up, too, with Newcastle, Manchester United and Tottenham all winning.

Newcastle came from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 thanks to an own goal by David Raya and a strike by Alexander Isak, while Manchester United overwhelmed Everton 2-0 at Old Trafford.

Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial scored United's goals in a match that ended with a big injury concern as Marcus Rashford hobbled off with a suspected groin problem.

Newcastle, in third, and Man United, in fourth, are tied for points and have three more than Tottenham, which beat Brighton 2-1 courtesy of Harry Kane's winner. It was his 23rd goal of the season.

Both team managers - Tottenham's Cristian Stellini and Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi - were issued red cards for a touchline scuffle by the time Kane ran onto a cutback from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and scored with a fierce drive in the 79th.

Tottenham has played one one more game than Newcastle and Man United.