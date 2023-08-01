WATCH: Dwayne Bravo Greets Team India As They Reach Trinidad Ahead Of 3rd ODI Against West Indies

Dwayne Bravo welcomes Team India. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former West Indian captain and all-rounder Dwayne Bravo welcomed Team India to the team hotel at Tarouba in Trinidad ahead of the third and final ODI on Tuesday. Bravo, who hails from Trinidad, greeted his Indian counterparts, who were also playful with his child. The Men in Blue will square off against the West Indies in the series decider.

With more than a decade of IPL experience behind him, Bravo shares an excellent camaraderie with the Indian players. The former seam-bowling all-rounder started his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians and went on to play for the Gujarat Lions, but finished his career with the Chennai Super Kings. He played an integral role in the Super Kings' title wins in 2018 and 2021.

India likely to bring back Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the series decider:

While India's senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma running drinks during the 2nd ODI, it is unlikely to be the same case in the third match. The tourists started brilliantly as Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill put on 90 for the opening stand, but suffered a dramatic collapse thereafter.

They ended up losing all 10 wickets only for 91 more runs. West Indies openers Kyle Mayers and Brandon King started the run-chase confidently, mustering 53 in 8.1 overs. West Indian captain Shai Hope, who followed at 4, stayed unbeaten at 63 and added an unbroken 91 to take the home side over the line.

Hope also received the Player of the Match award for his 80-ball knock.

