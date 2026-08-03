WATCH: Donald Trump Shares 'Winning Shot' Video After Claiming Bedminster Club Championship Title

Donald Trump Shares 'Winning Shot' Video After Claiming Bedminster Club Championship Title | X

US President Donald Trump has claimed victory in the Bedminster Club Championship and celebrated it with a post on his official social media platform, Truth Social on Sunday. Along with his message, Trump also shared a video of what he called his "winning shot" from the tournament held at his golf club at Bedminster in New Jersey.

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In his Truth Social post, Trump thanked everyone who took part in the event and said he won the championship with a score of 70. He added that he was especially proud of the result because, according to him, he gets very little time to practice as he is busy with other responsibilities. Trump ended the post by saying his success came down to "talent."

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"The Winning Shot in the Bedminster Club Championship! Thank you very much to all of those who participated. I won with a score of 70, and am so honored in that, unlike the rest of the field, I'm given very little time to practice, because I'm focused on many other things. It's called TALENT, and I have it, and they don't! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he wrote on Truth Social.

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The post quickly went viral online with supporters praising the achievement while others reacted to Trump's remarks about his performance. The video of his shot was also widely shared across social media, adding to the discussion surrounding his latest golf victory.