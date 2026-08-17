WATCH: Declan Rice Gets Hit In The Face By Trophy During Arsenal’s Community Shield Party

Arsenal’s Community Shield celebrations took an unexpected turn when Declan Rice was struck in the face by the trophy during the team’s celebrations. The England international had been handed the silverware after captain Martin Ødegaard led the squad in lifting the trophy in front of the Arsenal supporters. Rice proudly took his turn with the shield and raised it above his head as the players celebrated their success.

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However, the moment quickly turned into an amusing accident when the stand supporting the trophy fell backwards and hit Rice in the face. The midfielder initially looked shocked by the unexpected blow as those around him watched what had happened. Despite the incident, Rice quickly realised the funny side of the situation and burst out laughing.

Rice then turned towards his Arsenal team-mates, appearing to share the joke with the rest of the squad. The incident added a memorable and light-hearted moment to what had already been a special occasion for the Gunners. While the trophy may have caused Rice some discomfort, his reaction ensured the mishap became one of the most entertaining moments of the celebrations.

Arsenal players continued their celebrations with supporters after lifting the Community Shield. Rice’s willingness to laugh off the incident showed his good humour as the squad enjoyed the occasion together. The midfielder will now be hoping his next encounter with the trophy is a little less painful.