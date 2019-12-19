Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo scores gravity-defying header

On Wednesday, Cristiano Ronaldo's header gave Juventus a 2-1 win over Sampdoria to put Juventus top of the table. The Portuguese ace took his tally to 10 goals in 14 Serie A games as he fired home in a 2-1 win over Sampdoria.
At 45th minute of the game, Cristiano Ronaldo jumped high and almost seemed to hang in the air for seconds before bulleting a header past the goalkeeper. According to Guardian, Ronaldo as calculated to have jumped 8ft 5in - 2.56metre - off the ground when he made contact with the header.
Ronaldo told Sky Sport Italia: "I'm very happy with the result. It's been a very difficult match against a Sampdoria team who played well. We managed to do even better and deservedly got this victory. The team played with a great attitude. The goal was great, especially because it was decisive for winning the three points. I didn't know I was up [in the air] so long." The win, gained early in the week ahead of Sunday's Italian Super Cup clash with Lazio in Riyadh.
