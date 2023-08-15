WATCH: Chess Maestro Viswanathan Anand Takes On 22 Champs Simultaneously In Exhibition Match At Thane Mall

Abhitash Singh

Thane: For the first time in Thane on the occasion of 77th Independence Day, chess enthusiasts were treated to a remarkable spectacle of intellect and skill as Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand took on the challenge of simultaneously playing with 22 talented players at KORUM Mall.

The event, organized by Rotary Club Thane Midtown and Upstep Academy, proved to be an extraordinary demonstration of strategy and analytical aspects of the game of chess.

The tournament saw an enthralling competition unfold as Viswanathan engaged in a remarkable display of intellectual prowess against the challengers. With a unique twist, each player strategized and executed their moves, leading to a vibrant display of diverse tactics and approaches on the chessboard.

The event commenced at 2 PM and carried on until 3.49 PM, during which Anand demonstrated his exceptional skills and engaged with the young players in an immersive chess experience. The participants showcased their passion for the game, each building up on their distinct strategy in an attempt to win the game.

Deva Jyotula, VP - Retail, expressed delight at hosting such an inspiring event and said, "Chess is not only a timeless and strategic sport but also a treasure trove for nurturing analytical thinking and strategic acumen.

Its magic lies in shaping creativity, discipline and the ethos of sportsmanship within our budding minds. KORUM has always been a destination for engaging events like chess, rubik’s cube, table tennis, box cricket and many more participated by hundreds of players in a single event.

Having one of the largest air-conditioned atrium gives KORUM a distinct advantage to host events of this magnitude. While the kids are busy playing, parents choose to shop from the plethora of shopping options and conclude their day with food from an assorted basket of food options at the Mall.

The simultaneous exhibition match with Anand on Tuesday, August 15 was a first in Thane which offered a platform for the participants to learn from one another and we will continue to support these games in future in the best possible way we can."

