Watch: Chaos among fans at Narendra Modi Stadium amid rush to collect print tickets for IPL 2023 final

Chaos among fans at Narendra Modi Stadium for IPL final tickets. | (Credits: Screengrab)

With MS Dhoni and his decorated franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set to play another IPL decider, there is enormous demand among the fans for the tickets. The excitement among the fans meant that the fans struggled to collect the tickets and were seen pushing one another to do so, creating chaos outside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has partnered with Paytm to sell tickets online. However, even after booking their seats, the customers must collect their physical tickets from the stadium. This triggered big queues in front of the ticket counter as fans stood under the scorching sun, waiting for their turn. A video went viral on social media, showcasing the chaos taking place among the fans to collect their tickets, with the cops struggling to contain them.

Chennai Super Kings await their IPL 2023 final opponent:

Meanwhile, CSK await their IPL 2023 final opponent, which will be decided following Qualifier 2 between the Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans on Friday in Ahmedabad. Mumbai Indians set up a clash against the Titans with a comprehensive 81-run win over the Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator at the Chepauk.

Akash Madhwal's outstanding figures of 3.3-0-5-5 earned him the Player of the Match award. Meanwhile, the Super Kings advanced to their 10th final in 14 seasons on the back of a 15-run win over the Titans in Qualifier 1 as MS Dhoni and co. defended 172. Following the win, Dhoni announced that he has 8-9 more months in hand to decide his IPL future amid speculations about retirement.