Watch: Brazil players show samba moves after huge win over South Korea in FIFA World Cup 2022

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 10:44 AM IST
A sizzling show of football by Brazil sent South Korea packing in their FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match at the 974 Stadium in Doha on Monday.

The Koreans were completely outplayed by the Brazilian side in the first half as the South Americans scored 4 goals in a span of 29 minutes. 

The Asian side could salvage its reputation in the second half, but just, with the help of a 76th minute goal. The match ended 4-1 with Brazil set to take on Croatia in a quarter final clash.

After the win, Brazilian forwards Neymar, Vinicius Junior, Raphinha and midfielder Lucas Paqueta were seen showing Samba dance.

Neymar, who returned to the playing XI, scored a first-half penalty. The 30-year-old now has 76 international goals, one shy of Pele's Brazil scoring record.

The Paris Saint-Germain player said he felt no ill effects of an ankle problem that forced him to miss Brazil's previous two matches against Switzerland and Cameroon.

"I didn't feel any pain in my ankle," he said. "I want to thank the medical staff and the physiotherapists for helping me to be fit for this match.

"I think I played well. I'm very happy with how the night went but, having said that, I think we can always improve. I can't be 100 per cent satisfied, we can always get better."

He added: "We wanted to win the match to reach the next round and that's what happened. The fans celebrated wonderfully inside the stadium and we have to congratulate them."

