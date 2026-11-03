WATCH: Ballon d'Or Winner Harry Kane Names Virat Kohli Among Stars Who Congratulated Him; Calls Beckham His Idol

Ballon d'Or Winner Harry Kane Names Virat Kohli Among Stars Who Congratulated Him; Calls Beckham His Idol | FPJ Collage

England captain Harry Kane revealed that Indian Cricket Team star batsman Virat Kohli was among the sports personalities who congratulated him after winning the Ballon d'Or. Kane also said that he looks up to Virat Kohli and was overwhelmed after he received his message over the triumph.

Starstruck?

During a Bayern Munich press conference, Harry Kane was asked about the wave of congratulatory messages he received after claiming the award and which message left him starstruck.

Harry Kane then mentioned some of the biggest names of the sports and entertainment personalities who he looks up to and received well wishes from them. He mentioned the names of Tom Brady, Ed Sheeran and Virat Kohli.

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'Beckham - Big Idol'

Kane named former England football captain David Beckham, NFL legend Tom Brady and Virat Kohli among those who reached out to him. "People like David Beckham, who was a big idol of mine, Tom Brady, Virat Kohli," Kane said.

The England striker also mentioned his good friend Ed Sheeran, calling him one of the biggest names in the music industry.

Virat Kohli's Heartfelt Message

Virat Kohli shared a heartfelt message for his friend on social media and said, "Harry my friend, you deserve every bit of this award for your resilience, hard work and honesty with which you’ve carried yourself through all these years playing football at the top. Really happy for you. God bless you and your family. They must all be very proud of you as you would be of your own journey. My best wishes always. Congratulations."

Kane said he had received many messages from people he admires, but did not describe himself as starstruck. Still, getting a message from someone like Kohli is surely something special.