WATCH: Axar Patel's Sensational Run-Out of Mitchell Starc Leaves Fans in Awe

On Day 2 of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia at The Oval, Axar Patel astounded both fans with a remarkable run-out that dismissed Mitchell Starc. This extraordinary feat occurred while Axar was fielding as a substitute for Mohammed Shami, adding to the impact of the moment. The wicket was of significant importance to India, as they aimed to restrict Australia to a low score in the first innings.

During the incident, Starc played the ball delicately towards mid-off, but Axar swiftly pounced on the opportunity. Displaying remarkable agility, the fielder collected the ball with his left hand. Despite momentarily losing balance, Axar managed to execute a powerful throw that crashed into the stumps. Replays confirmed that Starc failed to reach the crease in time, leading to his dismissal.

Indian bowlers fight back

The Indian bowlers displayed an improved performance by claiming four wickets, in the morning session. Although Australia managed to reach a comfortable score of 422 for seven at lunch. The dominant partnership between Travis Head, who scored a remarkable 163 off 174 balls, and Steve Smith, who contributed 121 off 268 balls, laid a solid foundation for the Australian team with their impressive 285-run stand.

Among the Indian bowlers, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur stood out by taking two wickets each. Shami, in his 27 overs, secured figures of 2/102, while Siraj delivered 2/106 in 27 overs. Thakur, on the other hand, claimed 2/83 in 22 overs. Their combined efforts helped put a dent in Australia's batting lineup.

During the lunch break, the substitute fielder Axar Patel made a crucial contribution by effecting the run-out of Mitchell Starc. Meanwhile, Alex Carey (22 not out) and captain Pat Cummins (2 not out) were present at the crease, providing Australia with stability heading into the break.