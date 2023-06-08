WTC Final: Chris Gayle Enjoys Day One Of Showpiece Event At Kennington Oval With Fans And Ex-Cricketers

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 08, 2023

Chris Gayle and Shikhar Dhawan.

(Image Credits: Twitter)

Chris Gayle and former New Zealand captain Ross Taylor.

(Credits: Instagram)

Chris Gayle and 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev.

(Credits: Instagram)

Chris Gayle with BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

(Credits: Instagram)

Chris Gayle with actor Michael Ward.

(Credits: Instagram)

Chris Gayle with ICC Presenter Sanjana Ganesan.

(Credits: Instagram)

Chris Gayle with a fan at the Kennington Oval.

(Credits: Instagram)

Chris Gayle with a fan at the Kennington Oval.

(Credits: Instagram)