Watch: Arshdeep Singh embraces local culture with Bihu dance performance before IPL 2023 game in Guwahati

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has begun, with all 10 teams having played at least one match. Winning momentum is crucial in this competition, and teams that have lost their opening matches will be eager to bounce back. Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals have won their first games and are looking to build on their winning start. The two teams are scheduled to play against each other in Guwahati, which is hosting an IPL game for the first time. Along with the PBKS-RR game, Guwahati will also host a game between RR and Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

The Punjab Kings have already arrived in Guwahati ahead of their game, and on Monday, star fast bowler Arshdeep Singh was spotted taking part in the Bihu dance. This traditional dance is performed during the festival of Bihu, which is celebrated in Assam. The dance is known for its energetic and lively movements and is an integral part of Assamese culture.

During their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali on Saturday, Shikhar Dhawan, equaled a massive feat achieved by Virat Kohli. Dhawan, who was in top form, partnered with Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa for the second wicket, and together they put on a solid 50-run partnership. This was the 94th 50-run partnership for Dhawan in IPL history, which tied him with Virat Kohli as the batsman with the most half-century partnerships. Suresh Raina is third on the list with 83 partnerships, followed by David Warner with 82.

Dhawan has been in excellent form and displayed his gritty side once again in the match. He and Rajapaksa's partnership helped Punjab Kings build a strong foundation, and the skipper's milestone only added to his impressive record in the IPL.