WATCH: Arshdeep Singh Claims Maiden Wicket in County Cricket With Perfect Inswinger To Ben Foakes

Arshdeep Singh, the talented Indian pacer, made an impressive debut in County cricket by claiming his maiden wicket. Representing English county team Kent against Surrey, the left-arm swing bowler showcased his skills with a perfect inswinger that dismissed Ben Foakes. Delivering a well-pitched ball from over the wicket, Arshdeep generated swing into the right-handed batsman, striking him plumb in front of the stumps. In his 14.2 overs, he ended with figures of 2 for 43, including four maidens.

Young prodigy looking to make his mark

Hailing from Punjab and known for his ability to swing the ball, the 24-year-old burst onto the scene during the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) and later made his T20I debut for India in England last summer.

Although Arshdeep is yet to make a mark in one-day internationals (ODIs), having not taken a wicket in his three appearances, his T20I record is impressive. With 41 wickets in 26 matches at an average of 17.78 and an economy rate of 8.39, he has proven to be a valuable asset in the shortest format. His best T20I bowling figures stand at 4/37.

In addition to his limited-overs success, Arshdeep has also showcased his skills in the first-class cricket arena. Having played seven matches, he has taken 25 wickets at an average of 23.84 and an economy rate of 2.92. His best bowling figures in first-class cricket are 5/33.

Arshdeep revealed that his inspiration, Team India coach Rahul Dravid, played a pivotal role in motivating him to join the prestigious Kent club, setting the stage for his successful debut in County cricket.