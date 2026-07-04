WATCH: Angry Sanju Samson Engages In Heated Exchange With Gautam Gambhir After Losing Spot To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In IND Vs ENG 2nd T20I

Indian opener and ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 hero Sanju Samson appeared visibly disappointed after being left out of India's playing XI for the second T20I against England at Old Trafford, where 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was handed his international debut.

A video has surfaced on social media which shows Sanju confronting Gambhir allegedly about the decision of replacing him with Vaibhav and Gambhir is seen comforting and calming him after a brief exchange.

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The video from the ground showed Samson having an animated conversation with India head coach Gautam Gambhir before the match.

Gambhir was then seen putting an arm around Samson and giving him a hug and trying to reassure the wicket-keeper batsman after the exchange.

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While the exact conversation is not known, the video quickly went viral on social media with many fans suggesting Samson was unhappy after losing his place in the playing XI.

However, Sanju Samson's body language shows that he is trying to convey his disapproval over the decision of dropping him from the side and Gambhir is seen clearing the point behind the step taken.

Read Also Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Left In Tears As He Receives India Debut Cap Before IND Vs ENG 2nd T20I | VIDEO

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The moment came a day after Samson was seen encouraging Sooryavanshi during apractice session. The senior batter called the teenager over, put a hand on his shoulder and appeared to boost his confidence despite allegedly knowing that Sooryavanshi would replace him in the side.

Sooryavanshi made a fiery start to his India career, scoring 14 runs from 10 balls. His knock included a fearless six off Jofra Archer before he was dismissed, bringing an end to an eventful debut innings.