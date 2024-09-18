Watch: Alick Athanaze Produces Gravity Defying Catch During Barbados Royals vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Match in CPL 2024; Rahkeem Cornwall Bags 5 Wickets

Image: X

In a thrilling moment during the Caribbean Premier League 2024, Barbados Royals’ Alick Athanaze delivered a jaw-dropping catch against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. It was the second ball of the 14th over when Cornwall bowled a well-placed delivery on the off stump. Ryan John who was the strikers end was looking to clear the mid-wicket boundary.

However he only managed a top edge. Initially, Athanaze misjudged the ball and overran it, but he quickly regained his composure and executed a spectacular dive, snatching the catch with incredible agility. The wicket also helped Rahkeem Cormal bag five wicket haul.

Rahkeem Cornwall helps Barbados Royals achieve comfortable win

After winning the toss, Royals' captain Rovman Powell chose to field first against against the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The Patriots did not have a great start to their innings, losing both Evin Lewis and Kyle Mayers to Naveen ul Haq during the powerplay.

With the top-order batsmen gone, all eyes were on skipper Andre Fletcher to stabilize the innings. However, Rahkeem Cornwall had other ideas. The downfall for Patriots began in the 8th over bowled by Cornwall. He struck on the very first ball dismissing Fletcher, and followed up with the wicket of Mikyle Louis on the next delivery.

Left-arm pacer Obed McCoy joined the party and got the better of Rilee Rossouw. Cornwall continued from one end and got the wicket of Wanindu Hasaranga. In his third over, Cornwall ended Odean Smith's troubled stay at the crease. Odean departed for an eight-ball duck before Ryan John wicket was his last and final wicket of the match..

Cornwall was relentless with the ball, finishing his four over spell with an impressive figure of 5/16. He now holds the best bowling figures by a West Indies bowler in Caribbean Premier League (CPL) history. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots were bowled out for 110 runs, while Royals chased down the target with nine wickets to spare.

