WATCH: Alexander Zverev's Bizarre Reaction After Winning US Open 2026 Against Ben Shelton Goes Viral

X/USOpen

Alexander Zverev produced one of the most unusual championship-winning moments after defeating Ben Shelton, as he briefly appeared unaware that the final point had already secured the title. The German looked ready to continue playing even as the crowd erupted and stood up to applaud his victory.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Zverev Appears Ready For Another Point

The final rally ended with Shelton unable to keep the ball in play, giving Zverev the decisive point he needed to close out the match. However, instead of immediately throwing his arms in the air, Zverev remained locked in and appeared to prepare for the next serve.

The crowd had already realised what had happened and began celebrating, but the German seemingly needed another moment to process that the championship was his.

Zverev then turned his attention towards the scoreboard, appearing to check whether the match had officially ended. Once he realised that he had indeed won the title, his reaction changed instantly as he raised both hands above his head and began celebrating.

The German's unusual reaction added another memorable moment to the championship, showing just how deeply he had remained focused during the decisive stages of the match. Zverev has enjoyed a breakout year with the US Open marking his second Grand Slam title of 2026.

The victory also marked a significant redemption for Zverev, who had lost the 2020 US Open final after leading Dominic Thiem by two sets. The 29-year-old has now won two Grand Slam titles in the same season and established himself as one of the leading players on the men’s tour.