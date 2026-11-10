WATCH: Abhishek Sharma Spotted At Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai, Clicks Pictures With Fans; VIDEO Viral | Instagram

Mumbai, November 10: Young Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma visited the famous Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple in Mumbai on Sunday morning. The cricketer arrived at the temple to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. He was spotted wearing traditional kurta and pyjama.

The video of Abhishek Sharma's spiritual visit to the famous Mumbai temple is being widely shared on social media and the fans are reacting while praising the Indian cricketer.

Crowd Gathers

Abhishek's visit caught the attention of fans and paparazzi, who gathered to catch a glimpse of the young cricketer. He was seen interacting with fans and clicking photographs with them during his visit. Pictures and videos of his temple visit have since surfaced on social media.

Surprise School Teacher Visit

Abhishek Sharma had earlier made headlines during Diwali when he visited his school teacher to seek blessings. Pictures from the special visit were shared on social media, with fans appreciating the cricketer for staying connected to his roots and remembering the people who played an important role in his journey.