'Oh My God!': Abhishek Sharma Surprises His School Teacher With Diwali Visit; Heart-Warming VIDEO Goes Viral | X

A beautiful moment of love and respect for teachers involving Indian cricket star Abhishek Sharma is winning hearts on social media. A video has gone viral in which Abhishek Sharma is seen surprising his school teacher with a surprise visit after a very long time. The teacher's shocking reaction over the surprise visit is going viral.

Surprise Visit

On the occasion of Diwali, young Indian opener Abhishek Sharma was reportedly passing by his teacher's house when he decided to stop and surprise her with a visit. Little did he know that this simple gesture would turn into such a heart-warming moment.

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CCTV Video

The incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed at the gate of her house. However, it is not confirmed that the visit was at the teacher's house or at the school in which Abhishek Sharma studied in his younger days.

The viral video shows that Abhishek gets down from his car and crosses the main road to walk towards the gate of the house. He is seen wearing a mask and removes as he reaches near the gate.

Love And Happiness

His teacher was completely surprised to see him after such a long time. As soon as she recognised Abhishek, she exclaimed, "Oh my God!" and warmly hugged him. "That is such a big surprise!" she said and expressed her happiness at seeing her former student.

Priceless Reaction

The teacher's priceless reaction, her warm welcome and the happiness on her face made the moment truly special. The video is a beautiful reminder that the bond between teachers and students goes beyond classrooms and textbooks.

Respect and love for teachers never fade with time.