Abhishek Sharma Grooves To 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra' At Diwali Party, Video Goes Viral

Abhishek Sharma Grooves To 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra' At Diwali Party |

Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma celebrated Diwali with his family and friends, making the festival of lights a memorable affair. The young cricketer gave fans a glimpse of his celebrations through a social media post. From traditional rituals to lively dance performances, the festivities were filled with happiness, music and togetherness.

Abhishek dances to Bolo Ta Ra Ra

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a video shared on social media, Abhishek can be seen celebrating Diwali with a group of family members and friends in an outdoor courtyard. Dressed in a dark embroidered ethnic outfit, Abhishek joined the group in dancing to Daler Mehndi's popular hit 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra'. The video shows everyone clapping, raising their hands and moving in sync with the upbeat Punjabi track.

The cricketer appeared to be in a cheerful mood as he enjoyed the celebrations alongside his loved ones. The venue was beautifully decorated with hanging string lights, creating a warm and festive atmosphere. The illuminated setting added to the charm of the celebrations as everyone came together to enjoy the occasion.

Abhishek's Diwali celebrations gave fans an opportunity to see a more personal side of the cricketer. Known for his performances on the cricket field, he appeared equally enthusiastic while enjoying the festivities with his family and friends. The video reflected the spirit of Diwali through music, dance and togetherness.