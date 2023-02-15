Wasim Jaffer turns 45: A lookback at the career of domestic cricket giant

Wasim Jaffer | FPJ file photo

Wasim Jaffer is a renowned Indian cricketer, born on February 16, 1978, in Mumbai, India. He is widely considered as one of the most technically sound batsmen to have emerged from India. Jaffer is a right-handed top-order batsman who played for Mumbai in the domestic cricket tournaments.

Jaffer made his debut for Mumbai in 1996 at the age of 18 and went on to represent the team for over two decades. He was a prolific run-scorer for the team and was instrumental in leading Mumbai to multiple Ranji Trophy victories. He also played for India in international cricket, making his debut in 2000 against South Africa. Jaffer played 31 Test matches for India and scored 1944 runs at an average of 34.11, including five centuries and 11 half-centuries.

Jaffer was known for his ability to play long innings and his solid technique. He was a master of playing the ball late and had an excellent judgment of line and length. Jaffer was also a fine player of spin and could score runs on difficult pitches. In addition to his batting, Jaffer was also a safe fielder and an occasional off-spinner.

After retiring from international cricket in 2008, Jaffer continued to play domestic cricket for Mumbai and also represented Vidarbha and Uttarakhand. He scored over 19,000 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 50.67, with 57 centuries and 91 half-centuries to his name.

Jaffer's contributions to Indian cricket have been immense, and his legacy as one of the country's finest batsmen in the longer format of the game is well established. He remains a revered figure in Mumbai cricket, and his passion for the game continues to inspire the next generation of cricketers in India.

