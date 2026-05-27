Wasim Akram Uses His Iconic Bowling Action During Hajj Rami Ritual, Video Goes Viral

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram served up a moment of nostalgia by recreating his iconic bowling action during the Hajj pilgrimage. In a viral video, Akram can be seen performing the Rami ritual, where he mimicked his bowling action to throw stones. The moment quickly caught the attention of cricket fans online, who flooded social media with reactions over the legendary pacer's trademark style.

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Rami, often called the stoning of Shaytan, is an important ritual performed during Hajj. In the ritual, worshippers cast 21 pebbles at each of the three 25-metre pillars, known as Jamrat al-Aqaba, symbolising the Devil and the rejection of temptation. Millions of Muslims perform the act every year as part of the pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Akram decided to complete the ritual in his own style with his bowling action. While the former Pakistan captain did not take his long run-up, he hit the mark perfectly in a moment that has since gone viral on social media.

Haj, one of the five pillars of Islam, attracts millions of Muslims from around the world to the holy city of Makkah every year. Wasim Akram is among the many visitors this year, and the former Pakistan captain travelled with Misbah-ul-Haq, television host and actor Fakhr-e-Alam and Pakistan-based sports management executive Arsalan H Shah.