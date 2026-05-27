Bakra Eid 2026: What Is The ‘Stoning Of The Devil’ Ritual Performed During Hajj

Bakra Eid 2026 |

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, is one of the most significant festivals in Islam and is closely associated with the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca. One of the important rituals performed during this period is the “Stoning of the Devil,” known in Islam as Ramy al-Jamarat. The ritual symbolises the rejection of evil and temptation and is observed by millions of Muslim pilgrims during Hajj. The ritual is performed during Eid al-Adha. Muslim pilgrims performed the symbolic Hajj ritual of stoning pillars representing the devil in Mina, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday, June 28.

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What is the ritual of Stoning of the Devil?

The practice commemorates an event from Islamic tradition involving Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham). According to belief, when Ibrahim was preparing to obey God’s command to sacrifice his son, the devil attempted to distract and discourage him. In response, Ibrahim threw stones at the devil to drive him away. The act became a symbol of resisting temptation and remaining faithful to God.

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Muslims performed the symbolic Hajj ritual in Saudi Arabia

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, is observed in many parts of the world on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. Today, Muslim pilgrims performed the symbolic Hajj ritual of stoning pillars representing the devil in Mina, Saudi Arabia. In the ritual, worshippers are required to cast 21 pebbles at each of the three 25-metre (82ft) pillars, known as Jamrat al-Aqaba, symbolising the Devil as a representation of rejecting temptation. The last three days of the Hajj align with the celebratory Eid al-Adha holiday, during which Muslims globally sacrifice animals and give meat to needy people.

How is the ritual of stone pelting connected to Eid al-Adha?

The mountain where the stone-pelting ritual is performed is called Jabal-e-Rahma, which is known as the Mountain of Mercy. The sacred ritual associated with Eid al-Adha is a symbolic Hajj ritual known as the Stoning of the Devil (or Ramy al-Jamarat), which occurs on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah in the valley of Mina, Saudi Arabia, coinciding directly with the first day of the global Eid al-Adha celebration.