Wasim Akram criticizes Ramiz Raja and Babar Azam for opting for 'dead pitches', says PCB Chairman shouldn't interfere with pitch curations

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has expressed his disappointment over the poor quality of pitches being curated for the Benaud-Qadir Trophy being played between Pakistan and Australia.

The left-arm seamer criticized the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja and captain Babar Azam for opting for "dead pitches".

While talking to the media during a function, he referred to his playing days. He added that it is the responsibility of the captain to guide the curators in the preparation of the wicket, reports cricketpakistan.com.

"In our days chairman of the PCB never used to interfere in the preparation of the wicket," said Akram.

"I tried to watch the game, and after two balls being a bowler, I knew that this match is going towards a draw," Akram added.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 03:42 PM IST