Was my dream to receive Arjuna Award from President: Pramod Bhagat

Bhubaneswar: After receiving the prestigious Arjuna Award, Para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat on Saturday said it was his dream of getting the honour from the President of India.

"I am very happy after receiving the Arjuna Award. It was my dream to receive Arjuna Award from President which has been fulfilled," Bhagat told reporters. Bhagat was conferred with Arjuna Award on August 29 from President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Bhagat also received the Biju Patnaik Award and while expressing elation over it, he said: "This is the first time that a Biju Patnaik Award has been given to a para-athlete. I think next time as well the award will be given to a para-athlete." Bhagat won a gold medal in the men's singles SL3 category at the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships in Basel.