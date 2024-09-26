Was It Deepika Padukone? Yuvraj Singh Recalls Wearing Pink Slippers Of Indian Actress He Was Dating on Aus Tour; Video

Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh was known for his flambouyant lifestyle off the field as he liked to party and dated several models, Bollywood actresses before marrying hazel Keech.

Yuvi was quite open about his relationship with actress Kim Sharma but he then started to remain tight-lipped about the women in his life.

The glamorous women in Yuvi's life

Rumours of him dating Deepika Padukone, Preity Zinta and Anusha Dandekar made headlines for several years. But he didn't confirm any of those relationships on record until now.

The 42-year-old appeared on the Club Prairie Fire Podcast with former cricketers Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan along with the two other hosts where he finally opened up about dating an actress (not Kim Sharma), and narrated a hilarious incident when he had to wear her pink slippers to the Canberra airport while on tour with the Indian team in 2007.

Yuvraj narrates hilarious tale

“I was dating an actress, I won't name her; (She is) very good at the moment and very experienced. She was shooting in Adelaide. I told her, listen, let's not meet for a bit because I'm on Australia tour, and need to focus. She followed me to Canberra in the bus. In two Tests, I didn't get many runs. And I was like, 'what are you doing here?' And she was like, ‘I want to spend time with you',” Yuvraj said.

"So, I met her in the night and we began chatting. I told her you need to focus on your career and I need to focus on mine, because I'm on Australia tour and you know what that means. Anyway, we were leaving for Adelaide from Canberra and she packed my suitcase,” he added.

“In the morning, I was like ‘where are my shoes'? She said, ‘I packed them'. I asked, ‘How would I go on the bus'? And she said, 'Wear mine'. She had these pink slip-ons. And I was like, 'Oh my god'. I had to wear those pink slip-ons, and I was carrying my bag in front of my shoes to hide them. The guys saw it, and they clapped for me. I had to wear pink slip-ons to the airport until I bought flip-flops there.”

Yuvraj Singh married actress Hazel Keech in 2016 after pursuing her for years. The couple had their first child, a boy named Orion in January 2022, and the second child, a girl named Aura, was born in August 2023.

Who was the Indian actress Yuvi spoke about?

As for the mystery actress in Yuvraj's story, many speculate it might have been Deepika Padukone. Her movie "Bachna Ae Haseeno" was filmed partly in Sydney in 2008, around the time rumors of their relationship were circulating.

It’s rumoured that Deepika adjusted her filming schedule to spend time with Yuvraj during that period and they were even clicked at restaurants Down Under.