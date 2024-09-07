 'Not A Bad Finish At T-8': Yuvraj Singh Participates In European Legends Golf Tournament; Video
Yuvraj retired from all forms of cricket in 2019, having represented India in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs, and 58 T20Is.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 03:50 PM IST
article-image
Yuvraj Singh. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Ex-Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh participated in the European Legends tournament, a golf event, named as HSBC India Legends Championship. The 42-year-old took to his official social media account and shared a video of him crafting some shots and described it as an enjoyable experience to play alongside some bona fide legends.

Yuvraj retired from all forms of cricket in 2019, having represented India in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs, and 58 T20Is. He was part of India's two World Cup-winning campaigns and featured for numerous IPL matches across 132 matches. Nevertheless, he was recently seen in the World Championship of Legends.

Captioning his video, Yuvraj wrote:

"Not a bad finish at T-8, just four points short in my first European legends tournament Thoroughly enjoyed my time at the #HSBCIndiaLegendsChampionship, playing alongside the legends of the game! Thank you @JeevMilkhaSingh for having me and it’s inspiring to see young players proudly represent India on the global stage. @euLegendsTour@TRAVISMATHEW #IndiaLegendsGolf #PGTIndia

Yuvraj Singh believes there is considerable untapped market for golf in India:

Yuvraj said it has been a great experience to play golf and believes youngsters can really come through if players like Jeev Milkha Singh can mentor them. He stated:

"It was lovely being with Michael, very easy for him, was a grind for us out there. But it was a great experience, learnt a few tips. As Michael said about the untapped market in India, I think Golf is becoming big in India now. Guys like Shubhankar Sharma are playing well in the European tours and if players like Jeev spend more time with the youngsters, we have great talent out here."

