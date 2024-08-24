 'Want Him To See Me As A Good Human Being': Shikhar Dhawan Remembers His Son Zoravar After Retiring From All Forms Of Cricket
Shikhar Dhawan starred in 167 ODIs, 34 Tests, and 68 T20Is after making his debut in 2010.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 04:32 PM IST
Shikhar Dhawan with his son. | (Credits: Twitter)

After announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday (August 24, 2024), veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has shared his thoughts how he wants his son to remember him. Dhawan opined that his son Zoraver should view his father as someone who brings positivity and does good deeds for the society.

Although Dhawan scored runs across formats, the left-hander was most prolific when it comes to one-day international cricket. The southpaw smacked over 5000 runs in a formidable opening stand with Rohit Sharma and was the highest run-getter when India won the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Speaking to The Hindustan Times, Dhawan said the below regarding the question about his son:

"A good player, who did well for his team, served his country. I want him to see me as a good human being, who brings positivity and does good deeds for the society. That is more important to me than a career."

"I don't want to cry or something" - Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan stated that the decision to retire stemmed from wanting to rest from all forms of cricket, adding:

"It's not like it is a tough decision for me. I am not even emotional. I don't want to cry or something. But mostly it's gratitude and love. I have spent most of my life playing cricket and I feel I've reached a stage where I want to rest now – from international and domestic."

