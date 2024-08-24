Video: When Shikhar Dhawan Mocked Shane Watson For His Injury During India vs Australia 2013 ODI Series

Shikhar Dhawan and Shane Watson. | (Credits: Screengrab)

While opening batter Shikhar Dhawan is often known as a lively personality on the field, he showcased an unsportsman-like behaviour on one occasion while donning the national jersey. The left-handed batter had notably mocked Shane Watson during the 2013 ODI series against Australia as the all-rounder was battling an injury.

The incident occurred in the 7th and final ODI of the high-scoring series, hosted by the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. With Watson hitting one to mid-off and Dhawan fielding the ball cleanly by diving, the latter went on to mock the Aussie all-rounder's limping act. Unimpressed by the impersonation, Watson was seen shaking his head.

Dhawan had starred with 60 off 57 deliveries in that game, stitching a 112-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma. Rohit, meanwhile, slammed the first of his three ODI double-centuries, while MS Dhoni also unleashed his own set of fireworks to propel India to 383/6.

Australia found contributions from Glenn Maxwell (60), Watson (49), and James Faulkner (116), but the target proved to be a bridge too far and the hosts prevailed by 57 runs.