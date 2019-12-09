WADA bans Russia from Sports for four years over doping

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) sanctioned a four-year ban to Russia from all major sporting events held under the global agency. The decision comes from the executive committee at Switzerland on Monday.

The decision was speculated just after Russia's Anti Doping Agency, Rusada was declared non-compliant for manipulating laboratory data handed over to investigators in January 2019.

This ban indicates that the Russian flag won't be seen in next year's Olympic event at Tokyo. Also Russia who hosted the 2018 FIFA World Cup won't be able to participate in the next edition that will take place in Qatar.

Athletes who are able to prove thier untainted by the doping might be allowed to compete under a neutral flag. A total of 168 Russian athletes competed under a neutral flag at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.