Vishvajit More Creates History With India's First Greco-Roman Silver At U23 Wrestling Worlds In Las Vegas | X

Las Vegas (USA), Oct 15: Vishvajit More became the first Indian Greco-Roman wrestler to win a silver medal at the U23 World Championship, while Komal and Diksha Malik remain in bronze medal contention here.

More, who already has two U23 World Championship bronze medals in his collection, was gunning for a historic gold but finished second after losing the fiercely-fought final 12-13 to Georgia's Koba Karumidze.

More's road to historic silver

More opened his campaign with a close 10-8 win over Mexico's Isaac Marin Mata and then beat Iranian U20 world champion Armin Shamsipour 8-1 in the quarterfinals.

The semifinal against Russia's Malik Gigiev was also a close affair in which he prevailed 7-4.

Other Indian wrestlers miss medal round

The other Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers in the fray could not reach the medal round, with Chetan (63kg) losing his pre-quarterfinal and Karan Kamboj (87kg) suffering a heavy technical superiority defeat in the qualification round.

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Komal and Diksha in bronze contention

In the women's event, Komal lost her semifinal by technical superiority to Ukraine's Alina Filipovych and will now fight for bronze.

Diksha Malik (76kg) is also alive in the bronze-medal race, but Mansi Lather (68kg) bowed out after losing her quarterfinal 9-10 to Laura Godino from Italy.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)