 Virender Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Channels Dad's Power-Hitting, Flexes Muscles After Smashing 21 In An Over | VIDEO
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HomeSportsVirender Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Channels Dad's Power-Hitting, Flexes Muscles After Smashing 21 In An Over | VIDEO

Virender Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Channels Dad's Power-Hitting, Flexes Muscles After Smashing 21 In An Over | VIDEO

Aaryavir Sehwag channelled his father Virender Sehwag's fearless batting style, smashing 21 runs off Uddish Suri in a single over. The youngster struck three fours and two sixes in an explosive display of power-hitting. Having already grabbed headlines with a historic century, Aaryavir continues to make a name for himself in cricket.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, November 10, 2026, 02:52 PM IST
Virender Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Channels Dad's Power-Hitting, Flexes Muscles After Smashing 21 In An Over | VIDEO
Virender Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Channels Dad's Power-Hitting |

Aaryavir Sehwag gave fans a glimpse of the power-hitting associated with his father, former India opener Virender Sehwag, as he launched an explosive assault on Uddish Suri. The youngster smashed 21 runs in a single over, combining clean hitting with an attacking approach that brought back memories of his father's fearless batting.

Facing Uddish Suri, Aaryavir began the 37th over by dispatching a high full toss through the gap between deep square leg and deep midwicket for four. He followed it up with a massive six over long-on before getting an edge on his attempted slog sweep, which raced towards third man for another boundary.

After a dot ball, the youngster smashed another six over long-on before taking a single off the final delivery. Aaryavir showed his ability to attack spin, getting underneath the flighted deliveries and clearing the boundary with considerable power.

His aggressive approach was reminiscent of his father Virender Sehwag, who built a reputation for taking on bowlers without worrying too much about the situation.

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Aaryavir has already made headlines with a historic century, further strengthening the spotlight on the young batter and his progress in the game. His hundred showcased his ability to convert a promising start into a major innings, while this latest six-hitting exhibition demonstrated another dimension of his batting.

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