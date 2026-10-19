Virender Sehwag Shares Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Son Aaryavir; Says 'The World Is Yours To Conquer, Beta' | Instagram

Former India cricketer and Rise & Fall 2 host Virender Sehwag shared a heartfelt birthday message for his son Aaryavir Sehwag on social media. The former Indian opener posted several pictures with his son on Instagram and wished him a happy birthday. He shared an emotional message about growing up, following dreams and creating his own identity.

"Kal tak ungli pakadkar chalna sikhaya, aaj tujhe apne sapno ki taraf daudte dekh raha hoon," Sehwag wrote. He also said that as a father, nothing makes him happier than seeing his son grow into his own person, chase his dreams and create his own identity.

Sehwag encouraged Aaryavir to dream big, work hard and remain humble while learning. He also urged his son to make his own identity, fight for his dreams and live life with an open heart. Ending his message on an emotional note, the former cricketer wrote, "The world is yours to conquer, beta. Always cheering for you!"

The post received warm wishes from fans and followers. Actor and television personality Kajal Raghwani was among those who wished Aaryavir on his birthday in the comments section.

Aaryavir has also been making headlines for his performances on the cricket field. The 18-year-old recently scored 173 runs off 143 balls while captaining Delhi in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy against Chandigarh. His innings included 19 fours and eight sixes, putting him in the spotlight in India's age-group cricket circuit.

Aaryavir has represented India at the Under-19 level and was named captain of Delhi's Under-19 team for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy. With his growing experience in cricket, he is making his own mark in the sport while his father's birthday message reflected the pride and affection of a parent cheering on his son's journey.