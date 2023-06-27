 Virender Sehwag Reveals MS Dhoni's 'Khichdi' Diet During 2023 World Cup
Virender Sehwag Reveals MS Dhoni's 'Khichdi' Diet During 2023 World Cup

Virender Sehwag has disclosed that MS Dhoni was on a special diet during 2011 World Cup.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 10:34 PM IST
article-image
Virender Sehwag and MS Dhoni. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Every member of the 2011 World Cup-winning team, including captain MS Dhoni, has their own superstition, according to former India opener Virender Sehwag. The World Cup champion disclosed on Tuesday, June 27 that keeper-batter MS Dhoni's nutrition was special during India's victorious World Cup campaign on home soil.

During an interaction with Muttiah Muralitharan for the International Cricket Council on June 27 in Mumbai, Sehwag recalled that MS Dhoni only ate khichdi, a dish comprised of rice and lentils, throughout India's World Cup campaign, claiming that doing so was helping the host nation.

The 44-year-old claimed:

"Everyone was having some or the other superstition, and everyone was following theirs. MS Dhoni had a superstition of having 'khichdi' all through the World Cup. He used to say that even if I'm not scoring runs but this superstition is working, and we're winning matches."

Virender Sehwag wants India to win 2023 World Cup for Virat Kohli:

Sehwag, an integral member of India's 2011 World Cup campaign, wants the Men in Blue to lift the trophy for Virat Kohli, who he believes always gives his everything on the field.

"I think Virat Kohli is also looking to this World Cup. 100,000 people will watch you at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Virat knows how the pitches will behave. I am sure he will score a lot of runs and he will do his best to win the World Cup for India. We played that World Cup for Tendulkar. If we won the World Cup, it would have been a great exit for Sachin paaji. Virat Kohli is the same now. Everybody will look to win the World Cup for him. He always gives more than 100 percent."

India will open their 2023 World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8th in Chennai.

