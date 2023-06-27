ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Team India’s Complete Schedule With Match Dates & Timings

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 27, 2023
India will play their first match against Australia at Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 6th at 2:00 pm IST.
India will clash against Afghanistan at Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi on October 11th at 2:00 pm.
India and Pakistan will face each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15th at 2:00 pm.
India will face Bangladesh at the MCA Stadium in Pune on October 19th at 2:00 pm.
India will face New Zealand on October 22nd at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala at 2:00 pm.
India will face defending champions England at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on October 29th at 2:00 pm.
India will face the second qualifier team on November 2nd at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
India and South Africa will lock horns at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on November 5th.
India will face the first qualifier on November 11th at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
