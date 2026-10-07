Virat Kohli's Team Rejects ₹5 Crore Claim Over Premanand Maharaj Ashram Visit As 'False, Baseless'

Lucknow: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s spokesperson has rejected a claim made by Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas president Dinesh Falahari Maharaj that the former India captain was paid Rs 5 crore to visit spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan.
In an official statement, Kohli’s spokesperson described the allegation as “completely false and baseless” and said the cricketer’s visits to Premanand Maharaj were solely driven by his deep faith and reverence for the spiritual leader.
Falahari Maharaj alleges payment
Falahari Maharaj had alleged that a group associated with the ashram had spent Rs 5 crore to bring Kohli to Premanand Maharaj’s darbar. He claimed that the visit subsequently helped increase the spiritual leader’s popularity across the country.
The allegation was made in a letter in which Falahari Maharaj urged Premanand Maharaj to leave the Belvan Ashram and move to Govardhan, citing concerns over his security and alleged factionalism around the ashram. He also levelled allegations relating to land transactions in the Yamuna floodplain and sought a probe into the activities surrounding the ashram.
No verified evidence of payment
There is, however, no independently verified evidence so far to substantiate the Rs 5 crore payment claim. Reports examining the allegation have found no verified payment record or other evidence establishing that Kohli was paid to visit the ashram.
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Spokesperson urges media verification
Kohli’s spokesperson said his visits to Premanand Maharaj were a matter of personal faith and urged the media to verify such claims before publishing or broadcasting them.
The statement also appealed to media organisations not to give credibility or publicity to unverified allegations and to exercise due diligence before reporting claims concerning the cricketer.