Virat Kohli's Team Rejects ₹5 Crore Claim Over Premanand Maharaj Ashram Visit As 'False, Baseless' | PTI

Lucknow: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s spokesperson has rejected a claim made by Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas president Dinesh Falahari Maharaj that the former India captain was paid Rs 5 crore to visit spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan.

In an official statement, Kohli’s spokesperson described the allegation as “completely false and baseless” and said the cricketer’s visits to Premanand Maharaj were solely driven by his deep faith and reverence for the spiritual leader.

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: Dinesh Falahari, President of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, says, "Look, a statement has just come from Virat Kohli's spokesperson saying that we had no financial transaction with Maharaj (Premanand Maharaj). At that time, Maharaj Ji did not know Virat Kohli, nor did Virat Kohli know Maharaj Ji. It was the mediators, the people from the PR company and the property group, who brought Virat Kohli to Maharaj Ji for Maharaj Ji's popularity. ₹5 crore was given, with ₹2 crore paid through cheque and ₹3 crore given at Virat Kohli's residence in Delhi. There is evidence of all this. Virat Kohli should get his company's accounts checked, and the sevak of Maharaj Ji, who is from the PR company, should also get his accounts checked. Everything will become clear, and it will be established whether there was a financial transaction. After that, when Virat Kohli came again, devotion arose in his heart and he became a devotee and sevak of Maharaj Ji. He then contributed crores of rupees to Maharaj Ji's ashram. These large ashrams have been built, and Virat Kohli has contributed money to them..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 7, 2026

Falahari Maharaj alleges payment

Falahari Maharaj had alleged that a group associated with the ashram had spent Rs 5 crore to bring Kohli to Premanand Maharaj’s darbar. He claimed that the visit subsequently helped increase the spiritual leader’s popularity across the country.

The allegation was made in a letter in which Falahari Maharaj urged Premanand Maharaj to leave the Belvan Ashram and move to Govardhan, citing concerns over his security and alleged factionalism around the ashram. He also levelled allegations relating to land transactions in the Yamuna floodplain and sought a probe into the activities surrounding the ashram.

No verified evidence of payment

There is, however, no independently verified evidence so far to substantiate the Rs 5 crore payment claim. Reports examining the allegation have found no verified payment record or other evidence establishing that Kohli was paid to visit the ashram.

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Spokesperson urges media verification

Kohli’s spokesperson said his visits to Premanand Maharaj were a matter of personal faith and urged the media to verify such claims before publishing or broadcasting them.

The statement also appealed to media organisations not to give credibility or publicity to unverified allegations and to exercise due diligence before reporting claims concerning the cricketer.