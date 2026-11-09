Virat Kohli's Spider-Man Moment In Hamilton Takes Social Media By Storm | X/ Virat_kohli_18_Club

Virat Kohli needs no invitation to become the talking point on social media and the former India captain once again grabbed attention on social media. The 38-year-old went viral in Hamilton during India's tour of New Zealand after playfully mimicking a Spider-Man web-slinging pose and style.

Virat Kohli Turns Spider-Man in Hamilton

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The incident took place when a BCCI cameraman asked Kohli to strike a unique pose for the media. Dressed in a white sports jacket and black shorts, the former India captain happily accepted the request and struck a pose inspired by the popular superhero Spider-Man.

The gesture quickly captured attention across social media platforms like Instagram and X. Fans were quick to react to the moment, with many appreciating Kohli's fun-loving side. Several users enjoyed his superhero-style gesture, while others shared the visuals with funny comments and reactions.

The incident occurred as the Indian team were at their hotel in Hamilton. Rain has already affected India's preparations for the third ODI. The team's outdoor training session was cut short because of continuous rainfall, forcing the players to move indoors. India also had to cancel their practice session before the second ODI in Wellington due to bad weather.

Kohli has been at his playful best during the IND vs NZ ODI series. The 38-year-old recently copied Kishan's high knee lifts, bouncy steps and arm movements, making the moment even funnier. Kohli also shared a brief conversation with Kishan before breaking into the hilarious imitation.