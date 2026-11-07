King Kohli's Naughty Side! Virat Kohli Hilariously Copies Ishan Kishan's Unique Running Style During IND vs NZ 2nd ODI | Video

Virat Kohli Hilariously Copies Ishan Kishan's Unique Running Style | Cric_Mukku/X

Virat Kohli once again entertained cricket fans with his playful side during the second ODI between India and New Zealand. The former India captain was spotted hilariously mimicking teammate Ishan Kishan, leaving those around him amused. The light-hearted moment quickly caught attention on social media, with fans enjoying Kohli's fun-filled antics off the field.

During a drinks break, Kishan was walking onto the field alongside members of the support staff when Kohli decided to imitate his teammate's distinctive running style. The former India captain copied Kishan's high knee lifts, bouncy steps and arm movements, making the moment even funnier. Kohli also shared a brief conversation with Kishan before breaking into the hilarious imitation.

Virat Kohli Hilariously Copies Ishan Kishan's Unique Running Style

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The amusing incident was captured on camera and quickly went viral on social media. Kohli is known for his energetic personality and entertaining antics on the field, often keeping his teammates and fans entertained with his playful gestures and mimicry.

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan is part of India's squad for the ODI series but was not included in the playing XI for either of the first two matches. The wicketkeeper-batter will be hoping to get an opportunity in the remaining matches of the series.

Kohli, meanwhile, continued his impressive form in the series after smashing 74 off 51 deliveries in the opening ODI against New Zealand. His entertaining imitation of Kishan provided another light-hearted moment during the second ODI, reminding fans that the batting superstar is equally capable of making headlines off the field.

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