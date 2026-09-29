Virat Kohli's Improvement Inspires Youngsters, Says India Bowling Coach Sairaj Bahutule | X

Guwahati (Assam): Indian bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule praised Virat Kohli’s continued improvement, fitness discipline and commitment to cricket, saying the senior batter’s approach remains an inspiration for young players in the team.

Speaking ahead of India’s second ODI against the West Indies in Guwahati on Tuesday, Bahutule said Kohli’s hunger to improve despite achieving major milestones reflects his dedication towards the game.

Kohli’s Experience Benefits Young Players

“Kohli is someone who keeps getting better with every series and every game. Despite achieving so much, he still wants to improve, and that’s fabulous to see,” Bahutule said.

He added that Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s experience provides valuable support to younger players in the squad.

“With Rohit also on the side, both of them bring a wealth of experience to the team. The youngsters really benefit from the conversations they have with them,” he said.

Bahutule highlighted Kohli’s constant work on his batting and fitness, saying his commitment inspires not only teammates but also young cricketers across India.

Kohli is currently India’s most experienced ODI batter, having played 315 matches and scored 15,080 runs, including 55 centuries and 79 half-centuries.

Kuldeep A Match-Winner For India

Bahutule also praised spinner Kuldeep Yadav, describing him as a consistent match-winner who continues to improve through preparation and hard work.

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Kuldeep was named Player of the Match in the first ODI against the West Indies after delivering a four-wicket spell.

“Kuldeep has always been a match-winner for India, and his performances and numbers speak for themselves. He works extremely hard on his game and is always looking to improve,” Bahutule said.

The coach said Kuldeep’s recent county stint helped him bowl more overs and arrive prepared for international assignments.

He added that Kuldeep’s unique wrist-spin ability and experience allow India to adapt to different playing conditions.

India Lead ODI Series

India won the first ODI of the series against the West Indies by eight wickets. The second ODI is scheduled to be played in Guwahati on Wednesday.

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