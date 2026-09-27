IND Vs WI 1st ODI: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill Smash Centuries; Kuldeep Yadav 4-fer Hands India 8-Wicket Win

Virat Kohli produced a breathtaking unbeaten century while Shubman Gill struck a fluent hundred as India stormed to an eight-wicket victory over the West Indies in the opening ODI on Sunday. Chasing 296, India raced to 300 for two in just 41.4 overs, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Kohli’s record-extending 55th ODI century, which also took him past 15,000 runs in the format, headlined a dominant batting display.

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Gill set the tone with a composed 110 off 108 balls, smashing 13 fours and a six as he anchored the chase after Rohit Sharma contributed 32 at the top. After Rohit’s dismissal, Gill joined forces with Kohli and the pair added a commanding 151 runs for the second wicket.

Kohli then shifted gears spectacularly, finishing unbeaten on 139 from only 88 balls with 10 fours and nine sixes to take India comfortably past the target.

Earlier, West Indies posted a competitive 295 for seven after choosing to bat, with John Campbell providing a brisk 62 and Justin Greaves anchoring the innings with an impressive 101. Amir Jangoo also remained unbeaten on 58, helping the visitors recover and finish strongly despite India’s bowlers keeping the scoring under control for much of the innings. Kuldeep Yadav was India’s standout bowler with four wickets for 40 runs, but the West Indies total ultimately proved insufficient.